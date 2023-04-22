Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22 showcases the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Avalanche are favored (-155) against the Kraken (+135).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+135) 6

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 40 of their 62 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 28-14 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 60.8%.

Colorado's 84 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 44 times.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle has a record of 13-8, a 61.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has played 50 games this season with over 6 goals.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.

The Avalanche and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 223 goals to rank ninth.

With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

