Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
