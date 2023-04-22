Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .240.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
