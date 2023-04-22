The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .240.
  • Olivares has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
