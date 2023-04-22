Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .260 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
- Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 2-2 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.