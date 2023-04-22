Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .344 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 20 hits, batting .323 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has driven home a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
- He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
- Sanchez makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 26-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw three innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he put together a 2-2 record, a 5.63 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP over his 15 games.
