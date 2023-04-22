After hitting .344 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 3:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 20 hits, batting .323 this season with seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven home a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.

He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings