Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Matt Duffy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has a home run while hitting .345.
- In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Duffy has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Duffy has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.
