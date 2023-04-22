After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .149.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 38.9% of his 18 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In four games this year (22.2%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings