Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Detmers (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
