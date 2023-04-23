The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 55 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 33-10, a 76.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.
  • In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
  • When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

