The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 55 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 33-10, a 76.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.

In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

