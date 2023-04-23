Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|223.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 55 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 33-10, a 76.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.
- In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
- When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|26-21
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|14-10
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
