As they prepare for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Target Center.

The teams meet once again after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 120-111 Friday. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in the win with 25 points, while Anthony Edwards had 36 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand), Josh Minott: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets have been scoring 108.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

