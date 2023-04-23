Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 4 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 Friday. In the Nuggets' victory, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points (and added nine rebounds and two assists), while Anthony Edwards scored 36 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand), Josh Minott: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 108.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.3 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets record 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223

