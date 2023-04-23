Heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Target Center.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards notched 36 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand), Josh Minott: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

On offense, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4.5 223

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.