Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies (10-12) will host Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (6-16) at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, April 23, with a start time of 12:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+230). Philadelphia is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (1-1, 4.79 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-3, 9.82 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

