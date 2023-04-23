How to Watch the Royals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 14 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .329 this season.
- The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
- Kansas City has scored 70 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .267.
- The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lyles (0-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in eight innings against the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-2
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Away
|Taylor Clarke
|-
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|W 11-8
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Max Castillo
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Pablo Lopez
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Sonny Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.