After batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 18 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Pasquantino has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has homered in three games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

