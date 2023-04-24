The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers in his last games.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings