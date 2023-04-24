In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-7) 219 -295 +245 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-7.5) 218.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-7) 219 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-5.5) 217.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams average 226.4 points per game between them, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 223.1 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Giannis Antetokounmpo 26.5 -115 31.1
Khris Middleton 19.5 -115 15.1
Jrue Holiday 17.5 -110 19.3
Brook Lopez 14.5 -115 15.9
Grayson Allen 10.5 -110 10.4

