Edward Olivares -- batting .216 with a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Olivares has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Henry will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
