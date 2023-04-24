Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franmil Reyes is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 24, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .262 with two home runs and four walks.
- Reyes has recorded a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Henry will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
