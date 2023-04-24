Hunter Dozier -- hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .188 with a home run and a walk.

Dozier has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Dozier has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings