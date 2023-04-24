Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .280 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .371 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Henry makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
