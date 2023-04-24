After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .182 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Moustakas has a base hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In six games this season, Moustakas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

