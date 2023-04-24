MJ Melendez -- batting .194 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .178 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (15.0%).
  • He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Henry will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
