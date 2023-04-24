MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- batting .194 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Angels.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .178 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (15.0%).
- He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Henry will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
