MJ Melendez -- batting .194 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .178 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in six games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (15.0%).

He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

