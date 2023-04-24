After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton is batting .040 with .

Eaton has gotten a hit once in 12 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Eaton has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings