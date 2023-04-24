Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to do damage against Austin Gomber when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The favored Guardians have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-7.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

Colorado has a record of 2-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 23 opportunities.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-7 3-10 3-6 3-11 3-12 3-5

