Cal Quantrill will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (11-11) on Monday, April 24 against the Colorado Rockies (6-17), who will counter with Austin Gomber. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+165). An 8-run total is set for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (0-4, 12.12 ERA)

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

