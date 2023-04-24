In the series opener on Monday, April 24, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (5-17). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with five wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 4-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

