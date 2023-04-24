The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .238.
  • In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) McMahon has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 23 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
