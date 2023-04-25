Alan Trejo -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has three doubles and a walk while batting .238.
  • In seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), Trejo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Battenfield (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
