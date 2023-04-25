Alan Trejo -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has three doubles and a walk while batting .238.

In seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), Trejo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.

In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

