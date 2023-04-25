Bruce Brown will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 114-108 loss to the Timberwolves, Brown had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Now let's dig into Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 15 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.2 PRA -- 19 22.6 PR -- 15.6 19.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 12.3 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 26 11 6 0 1 0 2 4/21/2023 24 12 3 4 0 1 1 4/19/2023 30 6 3 5 0 0 2 4/16/2023 25 14 3 1 2 1 0 2/7/2023 22 9 0 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 28 16 2 7 1 0 1 1/18/2023 33 16 5 4 1 0 0 1/2/2023 22 8 4 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.