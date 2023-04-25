The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 128th in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (31.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 22 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians are sending Battenfield (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
