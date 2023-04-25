Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 128th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (31.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 22 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Battenfield (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.