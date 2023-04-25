On Tuesday, Franmil Reyes (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .234 with two home runs and four walks.
  • In 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
