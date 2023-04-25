Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Franmil Reyes (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .234 with two home runs and four walks.
- In 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
