Hunter Dozier -- hitting .242 with a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier has a home run and a walk while hitting .180.
  • Dozier has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Nelson (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
