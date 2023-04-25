After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .114 with a double and three walks.

Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings