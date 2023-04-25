The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will be in action at 9:00 PM on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray, in his last game (April 23 loss against the Timberwolves) put up 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Now let's examine Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.6 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.7 PRA 32.5 30.1 32.8 PR -- 23.9 26.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Murray is responsible for taking 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 10th in the league, allowing 25 per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 41 19 7 5 2 0 0 4/21/2023 38 18 6 9 1 1 2 4/19/2023 39 40 3 5 6 0 2 4/16/2023 33 24 8 8 4 1 0 1/18/2023 33 28 2 4 2 0 2 1/2/2023 36 14 3 4 1 0 1

