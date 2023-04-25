Jeff Green and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Now let's break down Green's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.8 6.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.9 PRA -- 11.6 11.3 PR -- 10.4 9.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.6



Jeff Green Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Jeff Green has made 2.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.5% of his team's total makes.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 115.8 points per game.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Jeff Green vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 18 0 2 2 0 1 0 4/21/2023 27 8 2 2 1 0 1 4/19/2023 26 11 0 2 1 1 0 4/16/2023 23 0 2 1 0 1 1 2/7/2023 14 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 18 5 3 0 0 1 1

