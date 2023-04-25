Kyle Isbel -- batting .176 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .190 with five doubles and two walks.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (61.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
