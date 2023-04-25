Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, a triple and eight walks while batting .167.
- In six of 20 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Lopez has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three games this season (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Nelson (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.
