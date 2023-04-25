On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, a triple and eight walks while batting .167.

In six of 20 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Lopez has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this season (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings