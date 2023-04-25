The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -9.5 220.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 58 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 220.5 total points.
  • Denver's outings this year have an average total of 228.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Nuggets have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
  • Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 9-12 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 1-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

