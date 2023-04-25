Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|220.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 58 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 220.5 total points.
- Denver's outings this year have an average total of 228.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nuggets have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|58
|70.7%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
- Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|9-12
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|1-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
