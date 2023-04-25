The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 220.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 58 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 220.5 total points.

Denver's outings this year have an average total of 228.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets average the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 9-12 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 1-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

