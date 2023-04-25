The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves will seek another victory over the Nuggets after a 114-108 OT win in their matchup on Sunday. Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves in the win with 34 points, while Nikola Jokic put up 43 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Kyle Anderson: Out (Eye), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets have been putting up 110.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

