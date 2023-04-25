The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

The Timberwolves will look for another victory over the Nuggets following a 114-108 OT win on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to the victory with a team-high 34 points. Nikola Jokic scored 43 points in the Nuggets' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Kyle Anderson: Out (Eye), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Nuggets have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 110.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.3 points fewer than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.