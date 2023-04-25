Heading into Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25 at Ball Arena.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 114-108 in overtime on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to the win with a team-high 34 points. Nikola Jokic put up 43 points in the Nuggets' loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Kyle Anderson: Out (Eye), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

When Denver scores more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been racking up 110.5 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

