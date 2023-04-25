The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

On Sunday when these teams last met, the Timberwolves took down the Nuggets 114-108 in OT. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to the victory with a team-leading 34 points. Nikola Jokic notched 43 points in the Nuggets' loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Kyle Anderson: Out (Eye), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been putting up 110.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

