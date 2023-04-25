Heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25 at Ball Arena.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 114-108 in overtime on Sunday. In the Timberwolves' victory, Anthony Edwards recorded 34 points (and added six rebounds and five assists), while Nikola Jokic scored 43 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Kyle Anderson: Out (Eye), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

When Denver totals more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 110.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.