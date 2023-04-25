The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) will lean on Corbin Carroll when they host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (5-17) at Chase Field on Tuesday, April 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-145). The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win five times (22.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won four of 16 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

