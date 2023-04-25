The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .238 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (34.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (43.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

