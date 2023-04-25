Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .260 with six doubles and three walks.
- Daza has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
- In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Daza has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this season.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Battenfield (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
