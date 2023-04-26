After batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .250.

Olivares is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Olivares has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).

In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Olivares has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

