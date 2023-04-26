Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .187 with four doubles and five walks.
- In 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), Tovar has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 22 games this year.
- Tovar has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this year.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Bibee will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 24 years old.
