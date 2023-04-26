Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|221.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- In 56 of 82 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points.
- Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its matchups this year, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has been the favorite in 63 games this season and won 48 (76.2%) of those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won 36 of its 42 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The Grizzlies have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 59 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 221.5 points.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' contests this season is 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|56
|68.3%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|59
|72%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.
- The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.
- Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
- The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|25-20
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-18
|44-38
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
